Secret (SCRT) Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Secret has a market capitalization of $186.36 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

