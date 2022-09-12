Seedify.fund Trading Up 22.5% This Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00011006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $87.73 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014381 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund launched on February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,234 coins. Seedify.fund’s official website is seedify.fund. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

