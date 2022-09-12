Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $42,685.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentivate’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power.”

