Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,650,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Articles

