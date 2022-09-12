Shadows (DOWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $350,150.09

Shadows (DOWS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Shadows has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $350,150.09 and approximately $31,202.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

