Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barrington Research cut Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Sharps Compliance Trading Up 0.1 %
Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.66.
Sharps Compliance Company Profile
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
