Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,800 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,300 ($27.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £167.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 559.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,161.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.08. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

