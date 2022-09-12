Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $75,507.36 and approximately $30.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00747919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019144 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.