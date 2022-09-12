Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $75,507.36 and approximately $30.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00747919 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019144 BTC.
About Shield Protocol
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
