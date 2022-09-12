Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Route One Investment Company L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 5.4% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 0.20% of Shopify worth $172,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after buying an additional 724,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 101.5% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,818,000 after buying an additional 577,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.81 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

