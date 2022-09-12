Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.9% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

