SHPING (SHPING) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $333,126.00

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $333,126.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

