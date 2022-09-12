Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $219.67 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Nano (XNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004193 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004612 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001158 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 51,991,792,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
