SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

