SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.60%.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
