Signata (SATA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,655.00

Signata (SATA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $8,655.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Signata Profile

SATA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs. The official website for Signata is sata.technology.

Buying and Selling Signata

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers.Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF).”

