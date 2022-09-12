SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $56.93 million and $3.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

