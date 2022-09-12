Siren (SI) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Siren (SI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Siren coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Siren has a market cap of $1.50 million and $13,094.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siren has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Siren Coin Profile

Siren’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official website is sirenmarkets.com. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

