SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.67.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

