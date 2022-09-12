Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) & FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Financial Contrast

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and FaZe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 4 7 0 2.64 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $31.91, indicating a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than FaZe.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.50 billion 1.32 $129.92 million $1.55 15.37 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and FaZe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 8.83% -14.53% 5.12% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Volatility & Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats FaZe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. As of February 28, 2022, the company operated 27 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

