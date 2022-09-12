Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,119.06. In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 10,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,052.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,249,999.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Articles

