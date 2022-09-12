SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $62,443.84 and approximately $16,344.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,723.03 or 1.00080948 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036594 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms.”

