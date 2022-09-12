SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,188.99

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $63,188.99 and approximately $17,549.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

