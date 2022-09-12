SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62.

SLM Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. SLM has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

