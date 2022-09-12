Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $2.92 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.
About Smart Powerr
