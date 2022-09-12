SmartCredit Token Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,196.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00749881 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019127 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Coin Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.
Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token
