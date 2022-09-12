smARTOFGIVING (AOG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $54,761.00

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $29.11 million and $54,761.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013679 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING
Receive News & Updates for smARTOFGIVING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for smARTOFGIVING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.