Smartshare (SSP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $945.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $88,174.00 and approximately $945.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.