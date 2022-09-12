Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $12.58 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $575.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

