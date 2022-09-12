Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.11.

SNAP opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

