Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.9 %

SNOW opened at $188.19 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.97. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

