Solanium Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Solanium has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

