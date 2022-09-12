SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik Sells 3,219 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rachel Prishkolnik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock opened at $313.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $86,575,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

