Sonar Price Tops $0.0010 (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Sonar has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,067.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sonar has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken.

Sonar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

