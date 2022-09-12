SonoCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,922.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $762,892.97 and approximately $19,922.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.
SonoCoin Coin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,465,404 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.