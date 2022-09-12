Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.
Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE SWX opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
