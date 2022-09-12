Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NYSE SWX opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

