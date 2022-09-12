SparksPay Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $33,135.75 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,657,019 coins and its circulating supply is 11,783,123 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

