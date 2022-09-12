SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $159.82 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

