SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Position Lessened by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,161 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,988,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,327,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,038,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,197,000 after buying an additional 73,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLY stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

