Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $243.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.86. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
