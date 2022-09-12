Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $243.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.86. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

