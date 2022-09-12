Spell Token Market Cap Tops $132.81 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $132.81 million and approximately $29.93 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spell Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00741560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Spell Token Coin Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 100,473,293,078 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.