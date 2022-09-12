Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Up 2.7 %

SPIR opened at $1.52 on Monday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spire Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

