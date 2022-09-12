Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.
Spire Global Stock Up 2.7 %
SPIR opened at $1.52 on Monday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.
SPIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
