Spire Global (SPIR) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spire Global to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -70.13% -62.46% -11.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Spire Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spire Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 144 456 617 19 2.41

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 251.97%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 57.78%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -2.87 Spire Global Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million -3.05

Spire Global’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spire Global peers beat Spire Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.