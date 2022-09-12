Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.0751 on Major Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $60.96 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00034053 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000589 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012074 BTC.

GameFi.org (GAFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LITTLE RABBIT (V2) (LTRBT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 918,757,211 coins and its circulating supply is 811,721,172 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

