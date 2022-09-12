Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,110 shares of company stock worth $13,238,858. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQSP opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

