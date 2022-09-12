SRS Investment Management LLC Buys 596,760 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online comprises about 1.5% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 2.80% of Global-e Online worth $134,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Global-e Online Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

