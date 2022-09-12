SRS Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 186,880 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,223,000. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Spotify Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

NYSE SPOT opened at $110.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

