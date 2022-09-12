SRS Investment Management LLC Takes $15.98 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,000. Align Technology makes up approximately 0.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Align Technology stock opened at $263.11 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average is $317.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

