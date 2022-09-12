SRS Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,264 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,000. SEA comprises 0.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in SEA by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 87.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SEA by 63.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $63.47 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

