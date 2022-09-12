Stably USD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,064.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $462,941.77 and $1,064.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,389.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00481944 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.