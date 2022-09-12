StaFi Hits Market Capitalization of $22.04 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a total market cap of $22.04 million and $2.74 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032395 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. Telegram | Discord “

