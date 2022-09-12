StaFi Price Tops $0.36 (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One StaFi coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC on exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $22.01 million and $2.24 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00094874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00069679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007569 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.